Sixers' summer league woes continue in 87-75 loss to Wizards

Furkan Korkmaz went 0 for 9 on his field goal attempts Monday in the Sixers’ summer league loss to Washington. He has struggled since scoring 40 points against Boston.

The 76ers concluded the preliminary portion of the NBA Summer League with an 87-75 loss Monday to the Washington Wizards at the Thomas & Mack Center.

They’ll take a 0-3 record into the tournament play, which begin Wednesday.

On Monday, Chris McCullough paced the Sixers with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds against his former team. The Wizards declined to pick up his fourth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

“That’s my old team,” he said, “So you know I had to go hard. But the first game [Friday’s 95-89 loss to Boston Celtics] I went 0-for-6 [from the field]. I didn’t play too good.”

As a team, the Sixers shot a horrid 35.1 percent from the field and made just 6 of 25 (24 percent) three-pointers on Monday.

Furkan Korkmaz struggled mightily for the second consecutive game after scoring 40 points against the Celtics. He scored just one point against the Wizards (1-2) while failing to make a field goal. The Sixers swingman missed all nine of his shot attempts – including going 0-for-5 on three-pointers. Korkmaz was held to four points on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zhaire Smith had two points on 1-for-9 shooting. The rookie shooting guard added three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block. Jonah Bolden had his best outing with 10 points, nine rebounds and a steal in the setback.

Washington’s Troy Brown Jr. led all scorers with 23 points, while Devin Robinson added 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Wizards center Thomas Bryant had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

