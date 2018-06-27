Sixers add former Wizard Chris McCullough to play in summer league

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Chris McCullough right) will spend his summer with the Sixers.

Chris McCullough is set to become a 76er — for the summer.

The unrestricted free agent will play for the Sixers’ entry in the NBA Summer League, which runs July 6-17 in Las Vegas. McCullough averaged 2.4 points and 4.7 minutes in 19 appearances this past season with the Washington Wizards.

Washington declined to pick up the fourth year of his contract. The 6-foot-11 power forward is looking to use the summer league as a way to generate interest from team.

The Nets made him the 29th overall draft pick out of Syracuse in 2015. McCullough missed the first half of the 2015-16 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in his lone season in college. The Nets traded him to the Wizards on Feb. 22, 2017.

He averaged 3.3 points in a combined 59 games with the Wizards and Nets. The 23-year-old spent a lot of time in the NBA G-League. This past season, he played with the Northern Arizona Sun, the Eric BayHawks and the Wisconsin Herd.

McCullough played in only 16 games at Syracuse before suffering the season-ending injury.

The Sixers will have summer-league training camp on Sunday through July 4 at their Camden facility. The team will fly to Las Vegas on July 5. The Sixers open the summer league July 6 at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.