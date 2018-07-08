Sixers struggle in 96-79 loss to Lakers

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

LAS VEGAS – Furkan Korkmaz fell way short of duplicating Friday night’s performance.

In the process, he and the 76ers displayed an ugly brand of basketball in Saturday’s 96-79 NBA Summer League loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The setback dropped the Sixers to 0-2 in the league. They’ll conclude the preliminary portion of the league with a 5:30 p.m. game Monday against the Washington Wizards.

Zhaire Smith and Cameron Oliver were by far the most impressive Sixers.

Smith finished with a team-high 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting, which was highlighted by an array of dunks. The rookie guard also had three assists, three steals, one block and three turnovers in 24 minutes, 48 seconds.

Meanwhile, Oliver had 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. But as a team, the Sixers shot just 38.3 percent overall and made 3 of 29 three-pointers (10.3 percent).

Korkmaz looked nothing like the guy who scored 40 points while making eight three-pointers Friday against the Boston Celtics. On Saturday, the small forward missed all seven of his three-point attempts. He went 1-for-9 overall from the field en route to scoring four points.

“In the game, I wasn’t feeling good,” Korkmaz said. “I wasn’t feeling in shape. It was back-to-back games. Everybody was focused. But sometimes you are just making shots. Sometimes you are missing.

“Today was probably one of my worst games.”

Lakers guard Josh Hart finished with a game-high 24 points. The former Villanova standout made 4 of 8 three-pointers.

Los Angeles (1-0) made 45.2 percent of their three-pointers.