Sixers schedule for 2018-19 season: 39 games on national TV, including six on ABC

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will be featured on national television 39 games in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Proving that the 76ers are a must-see show of the 2018-19 season, the NBA has the team slated for 39 nationally televised games.

The full Sixers schedule, released on Friday, is highlighted by marquee matchups against top-billed teams which will be featured on TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV. NBC Sports Philadelphia will again be the Sixers’ local broadcast partner this season.

Some of the dates to circle on the calendar include Oct. 30 for the Sixers first game against the new-look Toronto Raptors with Kawhi Leonard; Nov. 16, when rookie of the year Ben Simmons will face ROY runner-up Donovan Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Center; Jan. 2 the Sixers will visit the Phoenix Suns and go up against No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton as well as the No. 10 pick the Sixers traded away Mikal Bridges.

The heavy hitters come in the second half of the season with the Sixers visiting the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 31, then hosting the champs on March 2. LeBron James and the Lakers will host the Sixers on Jan. 29 before heading to Philadelphia on Feb. 10.

A portion of the opening-week schedule as well as the Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedules were released on Wednesday showing that the Sixers would be in Boston on opening night Oct. 16, as well as Christmas Day to face the Celtics.

The Sixers-Celtics rivalry will continue to get the nod from the NBA with all four of the teams regular season games featured on national TV with the final two games at the Center on Feb. 12 and March 20.

Here’s the full schedule, noting national TV games on TNT, ESPN and ABC.

Tuesday, Oct. 16: at Boston, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Oct. 18: vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Oct. 20: vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23: at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24: at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 27: vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 30: at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1: vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3: vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4: at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7: at Indiana, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 9: vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10: at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 12: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14: at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16: vs. Utah, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17: at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 19: vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 21: vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23: vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25: at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28: vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30: vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2: vs. Memphis, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 5: at Toronto, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 7: at Detroit, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 10: vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12: vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14: vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 16: at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17: at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19: vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22: vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: at Boston, 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, Dec. 27: at Utah, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, Dec. 30: at Portland, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2: at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5: vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8: vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 13: at New York, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17: at Indiana, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 19: vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, Jan. 21: vs. Houston, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Jan. 23: vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 26: at Denver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29: at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Jan. 31: at Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 2: at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5: vs. Toronto, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Feb. 8: vs. Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 10: vs. L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, Feb. 12: vs. Boston, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Feb. 13: at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21: vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23: vs. Portland, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28: at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, March 2: vs. Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, March 5: vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6: at Chicago, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, March 8: at Houston, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, March 10: vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, March 12: vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 15: vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, March 19: at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20: vs. Boston, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, March 23: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 25: at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28: vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 1: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 4: vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, April 6: at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10: vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.