sports

Sixers

﻿Sixers 115, Pistons 108: JJ Redick shoots the lights out and other quick observations

Popular Stories

76ers Pistons Basketball
Camera icon CARLOS OSORIO / AP
Sixers’ guard Markelle Fultz tries to steal the ball from Pistons forward Stanley Johnson during the Sixers’ win on Wednesday.
by , Staff Writer @NBASarah | STodd@phillynews.com
Close icon

Sarah Todd

Staff Writer

More by Sarah Todd

More from Sarah Todd Arrow icon

JJ Redick puts on a shooting clinic

More Sixers coverage

For the second straight night he led the Sixers to a victory. He finished with a game-high 25 points on an incredible 10-of-13 shooting including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. He was right on target early on and built on that when the Pistons were trying to make a late-game charge. On a late fourth quarter trey by Redick the ball barely even touched the net as it went through.

Spreading the floor

Despite the absence of Joel Embiid the Sixers have not changed their style of play much and it’s working. Using their three-point weapons to space the floor has continued to open up lanes to the basket. The Sixers did a great job of this against the Pistons on Wednesday night scoring 46 points in the paint without Embiid or Dario Saric. Because Ben Simmons and Richaun Holmes were punishing down low, it gave the Sixers room to go 13-of-30 from deep.

Win streak stretched to 12

The Sixers 12th consecutive win puts them in a group of just six other Sixers teams who have recorded streaks of 12 or more consecutive wins…ever. Here is an updated list of the Sixers’ seven best streaks:

Poll

Which team is most worth the price of admission?

Wins First Last
18 March 3, 1966 Nov. 4, 1966
14 Dec. 21, 1982 Jan. 21, 1983
13 Dec. 22, 1984 Jan. 16, 1985
12 Nov. 12, 1949 Dec. 8, 1949
12 Oct. 15, 1980 Nov. 11, 1980
12 Jan. 13, 1990 Feb. 5, 1990
12 March 15, 2018  In progress

*The 18-game win streak was not in a single season, but carried over from the 1965-66 season to the 1966-67 season.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments