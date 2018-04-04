﻿Sixers 115, Pistons 108: JJ Redick shoots the lights out and other quick observations

JJ Redick puts on a shooting clinic
For the second straight night he led the Sixers to a victory. He finished with a game-high 25 points on an incredible 10-of-13 shooting including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. He was right on target early on and built on that when the Pistons were trying to make a late-game charge. On a late fourth quarter trey by Redick the ball barely even touched the net as it went through.
Spreading the floor
Despite the absence of Joel Embiid the Sixers have not changed their style of play much and it’s working. Using their three-point weapons to space the floor has continued to open up lanes to the basket. The Sixers did a great job of this against the Pistons on Wednesday night scoring 46 points in the paint without Embiid or Dario Saric. Because Ben Simmons and Richaun Holmes were punishing down low, it gave the Sixers room to go 13-of-30 from deep.
Win streak stretched to 12
The Sixers 12th consecutive win puts them in a group of just six other Sixers teams who have recorded streaks of 12 or more consecutive wins…ever. Here is an updated list of the Sixers’ seven best streaks:
|Wins
|First
|Last
|18
|March 3, 1966
|Nov. 4, 1966
|14
|Dec. 21, 1982
|Jan. 21, 1983
|13
|Dec. 22, 1984
|Jan. 16, 1985
|12
|Nov. 12, 1949
|Dec. 8, 1949
|12
|Oct. 15, 1980
|Nov. 11, 1980
|12
|Jan. 13, 1990
|Feb. 5, 1990
|12
|March 15, 2018
|In progress
*The 18-game win streak was not in a single season, but carried over from the 1965-66 season to the 1966-67 season.
