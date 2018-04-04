﻿Sixers 115, Pistons 108: JJ Redick shoots the lights out and other quick observations

Sixers veterans leading the way in home stretch of the season

Sixers’ guard Markelle Fultz tries to steal the ball from Pistons forward Stanley Johnson during the Sixers’ win on Wednesday.

JJ Redick puts on a shooting clinic

For the second straight night he led the Sixers to a victory. He finished with a game-high 25 points on an incredible 10-of-13 shooting including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. He was right on target early on and built on that when the Pistons were trying to make a late-game charge. On a late fourth quarter trey by Redick the ball barely even touched the net as it went through.

Spreading the floor

Despite the absence of Joel Embiid the Sixers have not changed their style of play much and it’s working. Using their three-point weapons to space the floor has continued to open up lanes to the basket. The Sixers did a great job of this against the Pistons on Wednesday night scoring 46 points in the paint without Embiid or Dario Saric. Because Ben Simmons and Richaun Holmes were punishing down low, it gave the Sixers room to go 13-of-30 from deep.

Win streak stretched to 12

The Sixers 12th consecutive win puts them in a group of just six other Sixers teams who have recorded streaks of 12 or more consecutive wins…ever. Here is an updated list of the Sixers’ seven best streaks:

Wins First Last 18 March 3, 1966 Nov. 4, 1966 14 Dec. 21, 1982 Jan. 21, 1983 13 Dec. 22, 1984 Jan. 16, 1985 12 Nov. 12, 1949 Dec. 8, 1949 12 Oct. 15, 1980 Nov. 11, 1980 12 Jan. 13, 1990 Feb. 5, 1990 12 March 15, 2018 In progress

*The 18-game win streak was not in a single season, but carried over from the 1965-66 season to the 1966-67 season.

