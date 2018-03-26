Markelle Fultz stays silent on his injury

Sixers' Ben Simmons has solidified himself as one of the NBA's best passers

Sixers 123, Nuggets 104: Dario Saric makes his mark, and Markelle Fultz returns as Sixers extend win streak

Markelle Fultz played for the first time in five months during the Sixers’ 123-104 win over the Denver Nuggets Monday night, but he didn’t make the picture surrounding his absence any clearer when he spoke to reporters post-game.

Markelle Fultz, the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick, played for the first time on Monday night since he was sidelined in early October with a shoulder injury, and was available to the media for the first time since the injury.

There have been multiple differing accounts about what caused his five-month absence, and what exactly has been keeping him away from basketball since the injury was no longer an issue.

Following a 123-104 win over the Nuggets, Fultz was asked for his version of what happened, and the nature of his injury. He chose to either deflect the questions or respond with silence.

Below is a transcript of the questions asked and the answers Fultz gave regarding the injury and the last four months.

Markelle, we’ve heard a lot of different versions of what happened from a lot of different people, can you tell us exactly what happened over the last few months?

“I just had a lot of teammates and the front office and coaching staff that really supported me while I was going through these times and I just worked every day, that’s all it was.”

More specifically on the injury, what exactly led to it?

“Like I said, I just worked hard every day, the coaches helped me everyday and it all went good.”

Did you do something to your shoulder or did you just start feeling soreness?

[silence]

Is there a reason that you don’t want to talk about the injury specifically?

[silence]

Fultz finished with 10 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in 14 minutes, 24 seconds off the bench in his first game since Oct. 23.

