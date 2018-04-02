Sixers to unveil sculpture of Julius 'Dr. J' Erving

Sixers' Dario Saric will remain out with bacterial infection in elbow

Julius Erving, who helped lead the Sixers to the NBA title in 1983, will be honored by the team at their practice facility in Camden Tuesday.

The 76ers will unveil a sculpture of Hall of Famer and former team great Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving on Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden. It will be placed alongside the sculptures of Sixers greats Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham, Mo Cheeks and Bobby Jones at the 76ers Legends Walk.

Erving was a two-time NBA MVP and an 11-time all-star, who led the Sixers to the 1983 NBA title. The small forward won two ABA titles and earned two ABA playoff MVP awards before being acquired by the NBA’s Sixers before the 1976-77 season. He compiled 30,026 points, 10,525 rebounds and 5,176 assists in 16 seasons combined in the NBA and ABA.

The Sixers retired his No. 6 jersey on April 18, 1988. Erving was named to the NBA’s 35th anniversary team on Oct. 30, 1980. Then on Oct. 29, 1996, he was honored as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

