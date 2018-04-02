sports

Sixers

Sixers to unveil sculpture of Julius 'Dr. J' Erving

SIXR06
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Julius Erving, who helped lead the Sixers to the NBA title in 1983, will be honored by the team at their practice facility in Camden Tuesday.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Close icon

Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

More by Keith Pompey

More from Keith Pompey Arrow icon

The 76ers will unveil a sculpture of Hall of Famer and former team great Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving on Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden. It will be placed alongside the sculptures of Sixers greats Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham, Mo Cheeks and Bobby Jones at the 76ers Legends Walk.

More Sixers coverage

Erving was a two-time NBA MVP and an 11-time all-star, who led the Sixers to the 1983 NBA title. The small forward won two ABA titles and earned two ABA playoff MVP awards before being acquired by the NBA’s Sixers before the 1976-77 season. He compiled 30,026 points, 10,525 rebounds and 5,176 assists in 16 seasons combined in the NBA and ABA.

The Sixers retired his No. 6 jersey on April 18, 1988. Erving was named to the NBA’s 35th anniversary team on Oct. 30, 1980. Then on Oct. 29, 1996, he was honored as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

Poll

Who will be the next Philadelphia team to win a championship?

 

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments