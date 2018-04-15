Sixers' owner Josh Harris: 'I'm invested in keeping Brett here for a long time'

The 76ers are devoted to Brett Brown.
Team co-managing partner Josh Harris acknowledged Saturday night the plan is to keep Brown beyond the end of next season when his contract is set to expire.
“I’m invested in keeping Brett here for a long time,” Harris said before the Sixers defeated the Miami Heat, 130-103, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Center.
Harris said his ownership group that runs the team is different than other sports franchises. He said the Sixers like to create the culture and longevity in people. That’s why it takes the group a long time to make a hire. Having patience, it prides itself on giving employees the benefit of the doubt until they show otherwise.
“Certainly Brett is on the other side of that,” Harris said. “He’s knocking the cover off the ball.”
Brown compiled just 75 wins during first four seasons while the Sixers were tanking for top draft picks. He, however, led the team with a 52-30 record, third-place in the Eastern Conference and their first postseason appearance in since the 2011-12 season. They’ve also concluded the regular season with 16 straight wins to set a record for the most consecutive wins to end a season.
“I think he should be coach of the year,” Harris said. “I think that Brett was clearly an amazing coach before this year in terms of his player development skills, and his vision and the culture that he built.”
That is why the Sixers gave him a two-year extension back on Dec. 16, 2016, despite his having a career mark of 38-149 through his first 3 ½ seasons.
“But this year was the first year that he was really tested in terms of his in-game tactics and how he ran the team and wins,” Harris said. “We were judging him by wins. Go win some games. He delivered in spades. We over-exceeded expectations.”
That’s why he thinks everyone’s hat should be off to Brown, who Harris described as a great person.
“I hope he’s here for a long time,” the owner said.
