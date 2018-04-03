Sixers-Nets preview: Brett Brown's squad eyes 11th straight win

Brooklyn Nets (25-52) at 76ers (46-30)
Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
The Sixers look to extend their winning streak to 11 games for the first time since winning 12 straight from Jan. 13 to Feb. 5, 1990. They’ll have to do it without sidelined standouts Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone left eye) and Dario Saric (cellulitis in right elbow). The Nets are playing arguably their best basketball of the season, going 4-4 in their last eight games. Those contests have been decided by a total of 10 points. Brooklyn had been 4-20 in the previous 24 games.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers
Starting lineups
Nets (25-42)
9 DeMarre Carroll SF 6-8 13.5 ppg. 6.6 rpg.
24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson PF 6-7 14.5ppg. 6.8 rpg.
31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11 8.2 ppg. 5.4 rpg.
33 Allen Crabbe SG 6-6 12.5 ppg. 4.3 apg.
1 D’Angelo Russell PG 6-1 15.6 ppg. 5.1 rpg.
Coach: Kenny Atkinson (Second season, 45-114)
Injury report: Jeremy Lin (Ruptured patellar tendon in right knee, out); Isaiah Whitehead (sprained right wrist, out)
Sixers (46-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg.
23 Ersan Ilyasova PF 6-10 9.9 ppg 5.6 rpg.
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.3 ppg 4.3 rpg.
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.6 ppg 3.0 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.2 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 121-283)
Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out), Dario Saric (cellutitis in right elbow).
Head to head
The Sixers hold a 110-81 series advantage.
Coming games
Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons
Friday: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers
Sunday: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers
April 10: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks
April 11: 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Milwaukee Bucks at Sixers
