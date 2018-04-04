Sixers-Nets observations: JJ Redick's leadership, Ben Simmons' versatility, Philly's dominance

Here are my main takeaways and “best” and “worst” awards from the 76ers’ 121-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Five observations
- Brett Brown has the hottest team in the NBA. The Sixers’ 11 straight victories mark the longest active winning streak in the league. They’ve also won their last nine games by 10 points or more, becoming the first team to do so since the San Antonio Spurs in 2014-15. The Sixers are one double-digit victory away from tying the league’s consecutive-games record.
- Ben Simmons is showing signs that he’ll become the team’s vocal leader. But right now, JJ Redick owns that label. The shooting guard stresses the importance of putting teams away early so the Sixers can rest up for their next game. He did that in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Redick also constantly gives teammates advice during games.
- That Ben Simmons guy is pretty good. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. It was his 53rd game with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. That’s the third-most in the NBA, behind Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. It’s also the most by a rookie since the 1963-64 season.
- Marco Belinelli is proving to be a great pickup for the Sixers. The reserve guard had 17 points against the Nets. In his 23 games with Philly, he averaging 12.6 points and shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range.
- The Sixers’ streak of posting at least 30 assists ended at nine games. They had 28 on 50 baskets against Brooklyn. However, this was their 29th consecutive game with at least 20 assists.
“Best” and “worst” awards
- Best performance: This goes to Ersan Ilyasova on a night when Simmons was four assists shy of his 12th triple-double. Ilyasova, who started in place of injured Dario Saric, had 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. He made 2 of 4 three-pointers. So I had to show a brother some love.
- Worst performance: Dante Cunningham, the Nets reserve power forward, gets this. The former Villanova standout missed four of his five shots en route to scoring three points. He also had two turnovers in 15 minutes, 58 seconds and graded out at a game-worst minus-19.
- Best defensive performance: Robert Covington wins this with ease. The Sixers small forward had three blocks and four steals.
- Worst statistic: This goes to the Nets’ shooting 43.5 percent from the foul line.
- Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ committing just 10 turnovers.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.