How the Michael Carter-Williams trade continues to help Sixers

He hasn’t worn a Sixers uniform in nearly four years, but somehow Michael Carter-Williams is still finding ways to indirectly help his old team.

The Sixers finally used the pick they acquired in a three-team deal that sent the 2014 Rookie of the Year to Milwaukee over three years ago, opting to take Villanova forward Mikal Bridges at No. 10 overall at the NBA Draft Thursday night.

But then Brett Brown and company quickly traded Bridges to Phoenix for Zhaire Smith, the Texas Tech guard, and an unprotected 2021 first-round pick from the Suns via the Miami Heat. So the MCW deal continues to live.

Here’s a bit of a refresher…

*On Feb. 19, 2015, the Sixers shipped Carter-Williams to the Bucks as part of a three-team deal that, ironically, also involved the Suns. The Bucks received Carter-Williams from the Sixers, and center/forward Miles Plumlee and guard Tyler Ennis from Phoenix. The Suns received guard Brandon Knight from Milwaukee, and the Sixers received a first-round draft pick from Phoenix via the Los Angeles Lakers.

*The pick the Sixers acquired was No. 1-5 protected in 2015, No. 1-3 protected in 2016 and 2017, and would become unprotected in 2018. The selection met the protection conditions the first two years, and was then used in the deal with the Boston Celtics last June that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Sixers so they could ensure that Markelle Fultz would be heading to Philly.

*The pick would’ve been Boston’s had it won any of the No. 2-5 slots in this year’s lottery. It didn’t, falling back under the Sixers’ control, with a first round pick for next year going to the Celtics instead.

*The Sixers used the pick Thursday night to eventually acquire a guard who shot 55.6 percent from the field and 45 percent from three in college, and could have more to offer once October rolls around. Plus, they kept the benefits of the Carter-Williams trade in effect for at least another three years.