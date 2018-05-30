Sources: Sixers interviewing Monty Williams for top assistant coaching job

Brett Brown is talking to Monty Williams about the 76ers top assistant coaching role vacated by Lloyd Pierce, according to multiple sources. ESPN first reported the news.
Brown, who reached an agreement with the Sixers for a three-year contract extension yesterday, is trying to replace Pierce after he took the Atlanta Hawks head coaching job.
Williams is currently a part of the Spurs’ front office, and was most recently on the bench as the associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015-16. Before his lone season as the Thunder’s associate head coach, Williams spent five years as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets.
Williams also finished his playing career as a Sixer in the 2002-03 season.