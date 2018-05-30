Sources: Sixers interviewing Monty Williams for top assistant coaching job

On Bryan Colangelo's Twitter controversy, NBA sources say 'the damage is done'

On Bryan Colangelo's Twitter controversy, NBA sources say 'the damage is done' May 30

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Sixers coach Brett Brown is searching for a top assistant to replace Lloyd Pierce.

Brett Brown is talking to Monty Williams about the 76ers top assistant coaching role vacated by Lloyd Pierce, according to multiple sources. ESPN first reported the news.

Brown, who reached an agreement with the Sixers for a three-year contract extension yesterday, is trying to replace Pierce after he took the Atlanta Hawks head coaching job.

Williams is currently a part of the Spurs’ front office, and was most recently on the bench as the associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015-16. Before his lone season as the Thunder’s associate head coach, Williams spent five years as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets.

Williams also finished his playing career as a Sixer in the 2002-03 season.