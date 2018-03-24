Sixers-Timberwolves preview: Looking to remain successful vs. Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) at 76ers (41-30)
Saturday at 6 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
The Sixers have won two straight series meetings and three consecutive home games against the Timberwolves. The Sixers will remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, a half-game ahead of the fifth-place Indiana Pacers, with a victory.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah
Starting lineups
Timberwolves (42-31)
8 Nemanja Bjelica SF 6-10 7.0 ppg 4.1 rpg
67 Taj Gibson PF 6-9 12.4 ppg 7.1 rpg
32 Karl-Anthony Towns Jr. C 7-0 20.9 ppg 12.2 rpg
22 Andrew Wiggins SG 6-8 18.1 ppg 4.2 rpg
0 Jeff Teague PG 6-2 13.9 ppg 7.1 apg
Coach: Tom Thibodeau (seventh season, 328-221)
Injury report: Jimmy Butler (meniscal injury in right knee, out)
Sixers (41-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.8 ppg 6.9 rpg
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.4 ppg 11.1 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.6 ppg 3.0 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.0 ppg 7.9 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 116-283)
Injury report: TBD
Head to head
The Timberwolves hold a 29-25 series advantage.
Coming games
Monday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Denver Nuggets at Sixers
Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers
Friday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks
April 1: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets
April 3: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.