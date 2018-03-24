sports

Sixers

Sixers-Timberwolves preview: Looking to remain successful vs. Minnesota

SIXR14-E
Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Sixers' Joel Embiid slam dunks against the Pacers during the 4th quarter at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
by Keith Pompey
Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) at 76ers (41-30)

Saturday at 6 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The Sixers have won two straight series meetings and three consecutive home games against the Timberwolves. The Sixers will remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, a half-game ahead of the fifth-place Indiana Pacers, with a victory.

How to watch and follow the game

Starting lineups

Timberwolves (42-31)

8 Nemanja Bjelica SF 6-10 7.0 ppg 4.1 rpg

67 Taj Gibson PF 6-9 12.4 ppg 7.1 rpg

32 Karl-Anthony Towns Jr. C 7-0 20.9 ppg 12.2 rpg

22 Andrew Wiggins SG 6-8  18.1 ppg 4.2 rpg

0 Jeff Teague PG 6-2 13.9 ppg 7.1 apg

Coach: Tom Thibodeau (seventh season, 328-221)

Injury report:  Jimmy Butler (meniscal injury in right knee, out)

Sixers (41-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.8 ppg 6.9 rpg

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.4 ppg 11.1 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  16.6 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.0 ppg 7.9 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 116-283)

Injury report: TBD

Head to head

The Timberwolves hold a 29-25 series advantage.

Coming games

Monday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Denver Nuggets at Sixers

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers

Friday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

April 1: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets

April 3: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

Published:
