Sixers-Mavs preview: Brett Brown's squad looking for 50th win

Sixers-Cavs observations, 'best' and 'worst' awards: Ben Simmons' all-star-like skills, T.J. McConnell's lack of playing time and Wells Fargo Center's electricity

Sixers must lean heavily on JJ Redick once playoffs start | Keith Pompey

JJ Redick of the Sixers celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer with 1:34 left to go in their game against the Cavaliers during the 4th quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2018.

Dallas Mavericks (24-56) at 76ers (49-30)

Sunday at 1 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

A victory would give the Sixers their first 50-win campaign since the 2000-01 season and 17th overall in franchise history. The 2000-01 team went on to post a 56-26 record and advance to the NBA Finals, losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers. An expected victory over the tanking Mavs, would also extend the Sixers’ winning streak to 14 games for the first time since Dec. 21, 1982 to Jan. 21, 1983. The Sixers went on to win their last NBA title that season, sweeping the Lakers 4-0.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Starting lineups

Dallas (24-56)

40 Harrison Barnes SF 6-8 18.8 ppg. 6.1 rpg.

6 Johnathan Motley PF 6-10 7.9 ppg. 4.2 rpg.

7 Dwight Powell C 6-11 8.4 ppg. 5.6 rpg.

10 Dorian Finney-Smith SG 6-8 5.2 ppg. 3.4 rpg.

1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG 6-3 15.1 ppg. 5.1 apg.

Coach: Rick Carlisle (16th season, 718-576)

Injury report: Jose Barea (left rib muscle strain, out); Kyle Collinsworth (left Achilles soreness, questionable); Seth Curry (left leg surgery, out); Wesley Matthews (right proximal fibula fracture, out); Salah Mejri (right knee contusion, doubtful); Doug McDermott (right knee bursitis, doubtful); Nerlens Noel (league suspension, out); Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle surgery, out); Dwight Powell (left thumb injury, questionable); Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee soreness, questionable)

Sixers (49-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg.

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.8 ppg 6.8 rpg.

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.4 ppg 4.4 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.9 ppg 3.0 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.0 ppg 8.2 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 124-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).

Head to head

The Mavs hold a 37-35 series advantage.

Coming games

Monday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

Wednesday: 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Milwaukee Bucks at Sixers

