ESPN, Cycle host Rob Perez sends apology letters after Sixers' win

On Monday night, the Sixers defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-104 in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Wells Fargo Center that cheered the return of Markelle Fultz, the first overall pick in June’s draft. It was the Sixers’ seventh straight win, which keeps the team in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with just nine games remaining before the playoffs.
“He was smooth, confident, in control on the dribble and off of it,” my colleague David Murphy wrote of Fultz, who scored 10 points and landed 8 assists in his limited playing time. “The early returns suggest that Fultz can be a player who can help.”
But one person that wasn’t happy about the win was Rob Perez, a popular basketball personality on Twitter and the host of Buckets, a joint digital production of ESPN and Cycle.
Back in August of 2017, Perez predicted on Twitter that the Sixers had no chance to win 43 games, not necessarily a bold take considering the team hadn’t won that many games since the 2004-05 season.
“If the 76ers win 43 games I will eat my bet ticket on air and mail a 500-word apology to every Sixers fan who asks for one,” Perez wrote on Twitter at the time.
If the 76ers win 43 games I will eat my bet ticket on air and mail a 500-word apology to every Sixers fan who asks for one https://t.co/9vK00iYLB3
— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) August 29, 2017
Of course, Monday night’s win was the Sixers’ 43rd victory of the season, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed on social media. So Perez stayed up until 11 p.m. writing, printing and mailing an apology letter to the nearly 10,000 people who requested one. He said he’ll also spend the better part of Tuesday sending out more apologies to everyone that requested one.
“I am sorry for doubting ‘The Process’ as not only a viable basketball strategy, but as a lifestyle,” Perez’s wrote in his apology, sent from the appropriately named “didnttrusttheprocess@gmail.com” address. “I doubted you, the coaching staff, players, executives, 76ers fans across the globe, and anyone who has ever #TrustedTheProcess to this point.”
“I still don’t get it, but I will admit now: I respect it,” Perez concluded.
So far, Joel Embiid hasn’t mentioned Perez on social media, but the Sixers star did favorite his tweet on March 19, after the Sixers won their 39th game against the Charlotte Hornets. Considering Embiid’s social media footprint and his long memory when it comes to Sixers doubters, it’s likely a post is imminent.
Of course Embiid just favorited it.
— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 20, 2018
Perez isn’t the first pundit this season to offer a mea culpa after publicly doubting the Sixers. FS1 host Colin Cowherd, possibly the most hated sports media personality in town for calling Philadelphia the “dumbest sports city in America,” was forced to wear a No. 21 Sixers jersey on his show last week after wrongly predicting the team wouldn’t win 40 games this season.
Soon. #TTP pic.twitter.com/oNSZdRfY1s
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 22, 2018
Among those who called out the often-wrong host for his incorrect prediction was Embiid, who posted a photo with coach Brett Brown on Instagram with the caption, “COLIN COWARD…. Coach deserves a lot of credit #40wins#TheProcess.”
COLIN COWARD…. Coach deserves a lot of credit #40wins #TheProcess
A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on
“I’d love to have [Embiid] on this show anytime he wants… I made a bet. I lost. I’m not going to welch,” Cowherd said on The Herd, wearing the big man’s jersey. “They deserve the love”
