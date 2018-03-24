Markelle Fultz's return is his decision, Sixers' coach Brett Brown says

Markelle Fultz's return is his decision, Sixers' coach Brett Brown says Mar 24

The Sixers and 'The Process' have come a long way, and Brett Brown should take a moment to appreciate it | Keith Pompey

The Sixers and 'The Process' have come a long way, and Brett Brown should take a moment to appreciate it | Keith Pompey Mar 24

Sixers get statement win over Timberwolves as Ben Simmons notches 10th triple-double

Sixers get statement win over Timberwolves as Ben Simmons notches 10th triple-double Mar 24

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz is in control of his return, according to Sixers’ coach Brett Brown.

The 76ers decision for when Markelle Fultz is going to play, said Brett Brown on Saturday, is up to Markelle Fultz.

“It’s just something that when Markelle Fultz feels like he can go, like he really feels good about himself and his health, the shoulder, everything,” the Sixers coach said before Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center.

Brown added that Sixers medical staff would have to support his decision. But he made it clear that the first-overall pick’s return action is his decision.

“He knows he’s got a coaching staff and a team that will welcome him in when he says go,” Brown said.

Fultz missed his 68th consecutive game on Saturday night. He has been sidelined while working to regain his shooting touch. He’s returning out of time to play in the regular season. They only have 10 regular-season games remaining.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.