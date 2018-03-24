Markelle Fultz's return is his decision, Sixers' coach Brett Brown says

The 76ers decision for when Markelle Fultz is going to play, said Brett Brown on Saturday, is up to Markelle Fultz.
“It’s just something that when Markelle Fultz feels like he can go, like he really feels good about himself and his health, the shoulder, everything,” the Sixers coach said before Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center.
Brown added that Sixers medical staff would have to support his decision. But he made it clear that the first-overall pick’s return action is his decision.
“He knows he’s got a coaching staff and a team that will welcome him in when he says go,” Brown said.
Fultz missed his 68th consecutive game on Saturday night. He has been sidelined while working to regain his shooting touch. He’s returning out of time to play in the regular season. They only have 10 regular-season games remaining.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.