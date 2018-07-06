Landry Shamet leaves first summer league game with sprained ankle

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

LAS VEGAS — Landry Shamet suffered a game-ending sprained right ankle in Friday night’s NBA Summer League opener against the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers rookie had six points on 2-for-5 shooting – all three-pointers – in 12 minutes, 3 seconds before suffering the injury. He also had one assist and one personal foul. The Sixers said he did not have the ankle X-rayed.

The point guard was selected with the 26th overall pick in the June 21 NBA draft. The Sixers wanted to see the former Wichita State standout play primarily off the ball in the summer league. He was starting to find his groove and get more comfortable as the game progressed.

Shamet left Wichita State after his redshirt sophomore year. He averaged a team-high 14.9 points and lead the American Athletic Conference with 5.2 assists and a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. He also ranked 13th in the NCAA Division I in three-point percentage at 44.2.