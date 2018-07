Sixers rookies Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet tune out free agency to focus on summer league

Sixers rookies Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet tune out free agency to focus on summer league Jul 3

Sixers acquire Wilson Chandler from Denver Nuggets in trade

Sixers acquire Wilson Chandler from Denver Nuggets in trade Jul 3

More by Sarah Todd

Landry Shamet signed his rookie contract on Wednesday.

The 76ers announced Wednesday that Landry Shamet has officially signed his rookie contract with the team.

Shamet, the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft, will debut with the team on Friday in Las Vegas during summer league.

He averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in his sophomore season and led the American Athletic Conference in assists.

Though he struggled with injuries at Wichita he impressed NBA teams with his athleticism and shooting ability.