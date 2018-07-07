Sixers' Landry Shamet to miss rest of NBA Summer League with sprained ankle

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

LAS VEGAS – Landry Shamet will miss the rest of the NBA Summer League after re-aggravating a sprained right ankle in Friday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers rookie guard did not participate in Saturday morning’s shootaround for that night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Saturday’s X-rays were negative. He will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

This marks the second straight year that the Sixers lost a draft pick in the summer-league opener. Markelle Fultz sprained his ankle in Vegas on July 8, 2017. He did not play in the rest of that summer league.

The Sixers are off Sunday and will conclude the preliminary round with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday. The tournament portion of the league starts Wednesday. The championship game is set for July 17.

Shamet re-aggravated the injury while landing awkwardly late in the second quarter against the Celtics, and didn’t return to the game. Shamet first injured his ankle during his Sixers predraft workout on June 19.

He had six points on 2-for-5 shooting – all three-pointers – in 12 minutes, 3 seconds before suffering the injury. He also had one assist and one personal foul.

The point guard was selected with the 26th overall pick in the June 21 NBA draft. The Sixers wanted to see the former Wichita State standout play primarily off the ball in the summer league. The Sixers already have three point guards in Ben Simmons, Futlz, and T.J. McConnell on roster. The thought is that Shamet can come in and make shots while being a secondary ball handler. On Friday, he was starting to find his groove and get more comfortable as the game progressed.

Shamet left Wichita State after his redshirt sophomore year. He averaged a team-high 14.9 points and lead the American Athletic Conference with 5.2 assists and a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. He also ranked 13th in the NCAA Division I in three-point percentage at 44.2.