Sixers' Landry Shamet out with sprained right ankle

LAS VEGAS – Landry Shamet will miss today’s 11:30 p.m. NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sprained right ankle. The 76ers rookie guard will undergo more testing today. His status for the remainder of the summer league will be determined at a late date.

The Sixers (0-1) are off Sunday and will conclude the prelimary round with a 5:30 pm matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Shamet re-aggravated the injury while landing awkwardly late in the second quarter of Friday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, and didn’t return to the game. Shamet previously injured his ankle during his Sixers predraft workout on June 19.

He had six points on 2-for-5 shooting – all three-pointers – in 12 minutes, 3 seconds before suffering the injury. He also had one assist and one personal foul.

The point guard was selected with the 26th overall pick in the June 21 NBA draft. The Sixers wanted to see the former Wichita State standout play primarily off the ball in the summer league. The Sixers already have three point guards in Ben Simmons, Markelle Futlz, and T.J. McConnell on roster. The thought is that Shamet can come in and make shots while being a secondary ball handler. On Friday, he was starting to find his groove and get more comfortable as the game progressed.

Shamet left Wichita State after his redshirt sophomore year. He averaged a team-high 14.9 points and lead the American Athletic Conference with 5.2 assists and a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. He also ranked 13th in the NCAA Division I in three-point percentage at 44.2.