Markelle Fultz finishes with 10 points, 8 assists in Sixers' 123-104 victory over Nuggets

Markelle Fultz finishes with 10 points, 8 assists in Sixers' 123-104 victory over Nuggets Mar 26

Sixers-Nuggets observations, 'best' and 'worst': Markelle Fultz's presence, Robert Covington's game, Ben Simmons' milestone

Sixers-Nuggets observations, 'best' and 'worst': Markelle Fultz's presence, Robert Covington's game, Ben Simmons' milestone Mar 27

Sixers-Knicks preview: Brett Brown's squad looks to extend win streak to eight games

Sixers-Knicks preview: Brett Brown's squad looks to extend win streak to eight games Mar 28

More by Keith Pompey

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

The Sixers are 12 1/2-point favorites over the Knicks heading into Wednesday night’s meeting at the Wells Fargo Center.

New York Knicks (27-48) at 76ers (43-30)

Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The 76ers will look to extend their winning streak to at least eight games for the first time since winning nine on Feb. 12 through March 2, 2003. That team concluded the season by losing to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals. As 12 1/2-point favorites over the Knicks, they’re expected to match that winning streak.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Starting lineups

Knicks (27-48)

3 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG 6-6 17.7 ppg 3.9 rpg

8 Michael Beasley PF 6-9 12.9 ppg 5.7 rpg

00 Enes Kanter C 6-11 14.0 ppg 10.9 rpg

11 Frank Ntilikina SG 6-5 5.7 ppg 3.1 apg

23 Trey Burke PG 6-4 12.2 ppg 4.0 apg

Coach: Jeff Hornacek (fifth season, 159-211)

Injury report: Ron Baker (right shoulder surgery, out), Damyean Dotson (sprained right midfoot, out), Joakim Noah (personal reasons, not with team), Kyle O’Quinn (strained left hip, out), Kristaps Porzingis (torn left ACL, out).

Sixers (43-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.9 ppg 6.8 rpg

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.2 ppg 11.1 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.5 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.0 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 118-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Head to head

The Sixers hold a 247-201 series advantage.

Coming games

Friday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

Sunday: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets

Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

April 4: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.

April 6: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.