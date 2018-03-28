Sixers-Knicks preview: Brett Brown's squad looks to extend win streak to eight games

New York Knicks (27-48) at 76ers (43-30)
Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
The 76ers will look to extend their winning streak to at least eight games for the first time since winning nine on Feb. 12 through March 2, 2003. That team concluded the season by losing to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals. As 12 1/2-point favorites over the Knicks, they’re expected to match that winning streak.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah
Starting lineups
Knicks (27-48)
3 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG 6-6 17.7 ppg 3.9 rpg
8 Michael Beasley PF 6-9 12.9 ppg 5.7 rpg
00 Enes Kanter C 6-11 14.0 ppg 10.9 rpg
11 Frank Ntilikina SG 6-5 5.7 ppg 3.1 apg
23 Trey Burke PG 6-4 12.2 ppg 4.0 apg
Coach: Jeff Hornacek (fifth season, 159-211)
Injury report: Ron Baker (right shoulder surgery, out), Damyean Dotson (sprained right midfoot, out), Joakim Noah (personal reasons, not with team), Kyle O’Quinn (strained left hip, out), Kristaps Porzingis (torn left ACL, out).
Sixers (43-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.9 ppg 6.8 rpg
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.2 ppg 11.1 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.5 ppg 3.0 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.0 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 118-283)
Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis, out).
Head to head
The Sixers hold a 247-201 series advantage.
Coming games
Friday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks
Sunday: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets
Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers
April 4: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.
April 6: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers
