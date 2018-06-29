Sixers' Justin Anderson has leg surgery to deal with recurring shin splints

LeBron James is joining Paul George in free agency. What are the Sixers' chances of landing one of them?

Justin Anderson had surgery in his left leg on Friday at Indiana University Health to deal with his recurring shin splints.

The 76ers reserve swingman will be re-evaluated in two weeks and again in six-to-eight weeks.

The shin splints sidelined Anderson 21 games this past season. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 13.7 minutes in 38 appearances.

Anderson’s best game came in the regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 11. He scored a season-high 25 points in the 130-95 victory.

One night after not having his number called, Anderson dominated the Bucks. He scored on an array of dunks and three-pointers, making 9 of 17 shots, including 5 of 12 behind the arc. His three-pointers made and attempted were career highs. He played nearly 32 minutes, a season-high.

The Sixers acquired the 24-year-old on Feb. 23, 2017 from the Dallas Mavericks along with Andrew Bogut, a 2017 second-round pick and a 2020 second-rounder in exchange for Nerlens Noel.