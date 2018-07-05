Jonah Bolden joins Sixers' summer league team in Las Vegas

Jonah Bolden expected to join Sixers in Vegas for summer league

Jonah Bolden expected to join Sixers in Vegas for summer league Jul 4

Jonah Bolden, here with UCLA in 2015, will join the Sixers’ Las Vegas summer league team.

LAS VEGAS — As expected, Jonah Bolden received his official FIBA clearance Thursday to join the Sixers for the NBA Summer League.

The Sixers, through the NBA, submitted a letter of clearance to FIBA to allow Bolden, a Maccabi Tel Aviv forward, to join their summer-league team.

The team holds Bolden’s NBA rights after selecting him in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft.

Lack of a roster spot was the main reason the 6-foot-10 athletic power forward didn’t join the Sixers this past season after being selected 36th overall. Perhaps as a reminder that 35 teams passed on him, Bolden will wear jersey number 36 this summer.

Bolden signed a three-year contract on July 21, 2017 with Maccabi Tel Aviv, which plays in the Israeli Premier League and EuroLeague. He averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 21.1 minutes in 29 EuroLeague games, with 28 starts. Bolden shot 31.9 percent on three-pointers.

The summer league starts Friday and run June 17 at UNLV. On Friday, the Sixers will face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center. They’ll challenge the Los Angeles Lakers at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack. And the Sixers will conclude the preliminary round against the Washington Wizards at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The team will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts of Wednesday.