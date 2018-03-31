Sixers' Joel Embiid has surgery on orbital bone, could return in two weeks depending on pain

CHARLOTTE – As expected, Joel Embiid had surgery Saturday to repair a fractured orbital bone near his left eye.
The 76ers center is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks. His return date will be based on his pain threshold, ESPN reported. The team has said only that it has no timetable for his return.
The playoffs start April 14.
Philly.com previously reported that the surgery would happen Saturday if the swelling went down. Embiid’s face swelled after he suffered the injury during a victory Wednesday night over the Denver Nuggets.
The center was injured in a collision with Markelle Fultz, who was driving around his teammate when his right shoulder crashed into Embiid’s head. Embiid fell to the court, then sat up before lying back down.
