Video: Joel Embiid takes on Jayson Tatum and Mo Bamba, Markelle Fultz practices with Drew Hanlen

Sixers center Joel Embiid fouls Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during the fourth-quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Boston.

Add “the walking GOAT” to Joel Embiid’s long list of nicknames.

In a training video released by Pure Sweat Basketball, headed by basketball trainer Drew Hanlen, Joel Embiid gave himself another alias during one-on-one matchups against Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum and Orlando Magic rookie big man Mo Bamba.

Embiid’s competitions start around the 3:37 mark. Fair warning, there is some vulgarity in the video.

Also featured in the video is Markelle Fultz, along with some creative camera work to ensure his new shooting motion wasn’t unveiled quite yet. But Fultz is shown throwing down dunks and working on his handle in a different gym than Embiid later in the day.

Embiid’s list antics against Tatum and Bamba include barking at Tatum, comparing himself to Michael Jordan, asking innocent bystanders if they think Tatum can guard him, and staring Bamba down with a similar question.

Tatum dished as much as he took, though. Reminding Embiid of the Sixers-Celtics playoff series in the Eastern Conference semifinals and taking a swipe at Embiid for missing so many games.