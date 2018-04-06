Sixers' Joel Embiid attends game against Cavs, doctors happy with orbital bone recovery

Sixers coach Brett Brown: Cavaliers' LeBron James is NBA's best ever

Apr 6

Sixers’ Joel Embiid before the Sixers-Cavaliers game. Doctors are apparently happy with his orbital bone’s recovery so far.

Joel Embiid was at Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the team announced he underwent a post-operation exam.

Friday marked the 76ers center’s first day around the team since fracturing his orbital bone near his left eye and suffering a concussion on March 28 against the New York Knicks. Embiid had surgery to repair the bone on March 31. He has been examined daily by the surgeons, Jurij R. Bilyk and Howard Krein. The surgeons are pleased with how the recovery is progressing.

In regard to the concussion, Embiid will begin non-contact cardiovascular exertion steps needed to complete the NBA’s concussion protocol.

He was not permitted to speak to reporters in the locker room before the game. After leaving the locker room, Embiid watched his teammates warm up and even made several three-pointers.

Friday marked the fifth straight game he has missed. He is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks from the date of the surgery.

