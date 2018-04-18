Locked on Sixers: Sixers right for being cautious with Joel Embiid ... this time

Dwyane Wade scores 28 points as Heat win, 113-103, to even NBA playoff series with Sixers

Dwyane Wade scores 28 points as Heat win, 113-103, to even NBA playoff series with Sixers Apr 16

Sixers to face Dallas Mavericks in China next season

Sixers to face Dallas Mavericks in China next season Apr 17

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Keith Pompey talks about the life-altering ramifications 76ers center Joel Embiid could suffer by getting hit in his left eye before it is fully healed.

Follow and contact 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey on Twitter and on Instagram at PompeyOnSixers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.