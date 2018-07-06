JJ Redick's Sixers return, trades with Nuggets and Lakers become official

Three of the 76ers’ offseason moves became official on Wednesday.
JJ Redick signed a one-year, $12- to $13-million deal to remain with the team. The Sixers’ trades with the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers were also finalized.
The deals and moves couldn’t become finalized until the conclusion of the NBA moratorium at noon.
They agreed to send minimum cash considerations to the Nuggets in exchange for Wilson Chandler, a 2021 second-round pick and the right to swap 2022 second-round picks on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, back on June 20, the Sixers agreed to trade the 39th pick in the next day’s draft to the Lakers for cash and a 2019 second-rounder via the Chicago Bulls. The pick became Isaac Bonga.