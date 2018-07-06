JJ Redick's Sixers return, trades with Nuggets and Lakers become official

JJ Redick's Sixers return, trades with Nuggets and Lakers become official Jul 6

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

The Sixers will be glad to have JJ Redick’s sharpshooting back on the roster next season.

Three of the 76ers’ offseason moves became official on Wednesday.

JJ Redick signed a one-year, $12- to $13-million deal to remain with the team. The Sixers’ trades with the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers were also finalized.

The deals and moves couldn’t become finalized until the conclusion of the NBA moratorium at noon.

They agreed to send minimum cash considerations to the Nuggets in exchange for Wilson Chandler, a 2021 second-round pick and the right to swap 2022 second-round picks on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, back on June 20, the Sixers agreed to trade the 39th pick in the next day’s draft to the Lakers for cash and a 2019 second-rounder via the Chicago Bulls. The pick became Isaac Bonga.