Sixers' Dario Saric leaves game with chipped tooth, cut lip

ATLANTA – Dario Saric had a game-ending injury on the first play of Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.
The 76ers power forward suffered a cut upper lip and a chipped left central incisor (big tooth) when he collided with Hawks power forward John Collins 13 seconds into the game. After falling to the court, Saric got up and immediately jogged to the locker room.
This was Saric’s third game back after missing the previous three with cellulitis in his right elbow.
He came into the contest averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.
.@dariosaric’s status for tomorrow night’s game vs. #Milwaukee #Bucks game will be determined after tomorrow’s dentist visit.
Simmons plays despite stomach bug
Ben Simmons is playing in tonight’s 76ers game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena. The point guard did not attend the morning shootaround because of gastroenteritis and was listed as questionable for the game. He started alongside Amir Johnson, JJ Redick, Robert Covington and Dario Saric.
Simmons is averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists this season. He has 12 triple-doubles. The front-runner for rookie of the year had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, two blocks, one steal and two turnovers in 26 minutes, 30 seconds in an 101-91 victory over the Hawks back on March 30.
Fellow rookie Markelle Fultz would have started if Simmons was unable to play, Brown said earlier.
The Sixers (50-30) are looking to extend their winning streak to 15 games. They host Milwaukee on Wednesday in the regular season finale.
