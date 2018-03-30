Sixers 101, Hawks 91: Ben Simmons notches 11th triple-double and other quick observations from Philly's ninth straight win

Sixers’ guard JJ Redick passes in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Isaiah Taylor (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday.

Ben Simmons’ 11th triple-double

We could be in for a Ben Simmons triple-double in each of the games that Joel Embiid misses from here on out. Simmons was already on a triple-double watch by the end of the first quarter and completed it with just over five minutes left in the third on an assist to Richaun Holmes. He finished the night with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Simmons is obviously going to get more touches and scoring opportunities without the leading scorer on the floor, but the Sixers need for Simmons to step up and be even more aggressive in the home stretch of the season. It’s a good thing that Simmons and the Sixers were able take care of business in Atlanta, especially after Simmons’ recent remarks to Karl-Anthony Towns about the Hawks while the two were playing video games.

Ben Simmons tells KAT he has “plenty of time” to play PUBG with him because he plays the Hawks tomorrow �� pic.twitter.com/A5hAg8Gc78 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) March 28, 2018

Sharing is caring

The Sixers had racked up 30 assists by the end of the third quarter on 36 made shots, and finished the game with 34 assists. Pace, passing, and three-point shooting, while always points of emphasis for the Sixers, will be even more important while Embiid is out. Even when the Sixers went just 2-of-19 from beyond in the arc in the first half, they stuck to those principles and continued share the ball, finding their way in the third quarter going 6-of-9 from distance.

Markelle Fultz continues to improve

The Sixers rookie had another efficient night since returning to the court finishing with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting. He continues to be aggressive, not shying away from playing through contact, and showing off his ability to finish while taking care of the ball. Fultz has turned the ball over just once in three games, with that turnover coming on his first possession of his first game back. He didn’t notch an assist in Atlanta but he also didn’t give up any turnovers. He also showed off some flashy strength against the Hawks with this slam:

You want another angle and in slo-mo? Yeah, you want another angle and in slo-mo. pic.twitter.com/rH1B8Mwh6x — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2018

