Sixers get 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft lottery via Lakers

Sixers get 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft lottery via Lakers May 15

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers’ will have the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

CHICAGO — What’s not to like?

The 76ers did not receive the first and 26th overall picks — the best-case scenario — in the first round of the NBA draft. However, they still walked away pretty pleased Tuesday night after the draft lottery. Their first pick on June 21 will be 10th overall. The pick came from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sixers will also get their pick, No. 26,, and four second-rounders.

Outside of finishing first overall, 10th was the best-case scenario for the Sixers in Tuesday’s lottery. They would have had to give the selection to the Boston Celtics had it fallen in slot 2 or 3 in the lottery as part of last summer’s trade with Boston for the right to move up and draft Markelle Fultz.

Philly received the 2017 No. 1 pick for the No. 3 choice and a 2018 or 2019 projected pick. Since it didn’t cash in Tuesday, Boston will receive the Sacramento Kings’ or Sixers’ first-round pick in 2019. The Celtics would take whichever one is more favorable, unless one of those picks is the first overall. Then the Celtics would receive the lesser of the picks.

In June, the Sixers also will select 38th, 39th, 56th and 60th in the second round.

“We are really looking at all facets of the draft,” Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said last week of the Lakers’ pick. “We talk about the things that we will like to do with our roster internally. We look at some of the players available that could address that.

Poll What should the Sixers do with their top pick in the draft? Trade up for a higher pick.

Keep it and make that pick on June 21.

Use the pick in a trade for a veteran. Vote Results

“Then with the 26th pick, it’s starts to get into ‘Do we have the roster spots to give up to select two players on this team next year?’ We could consider doing something with a stash in terms of the second pick.”

The Sixers are also considering trading both picks to acquire a player from another team or move up in the draft.