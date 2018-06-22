Meet the new Sixers: Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet, Shake Milton

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Stats, trivia and other notable things about the players the Sixers picked up Thursday night, including where Shake Milton picked up that name.

Zhaire Smith

How acquired: Via trade with Phoenix. The Sixers sent Mikal Bridges, whom they selected with the 10th pick, to Phoenix for Smith, who was picked 16th. The Sixers also received a 2021 first-round pick from the Suns via Miami. That’s an unprotected pick, so Sixers fans will root against the Heat in 2020-2021.

Position: Shooting guard.

Height: 6-5. Weight: 195.

Age: 19. Born: June 4, 1999 in Garland, Texas.

College: Texas Tech.

High School: Lakeview Centennial (Garland, Texas).

Scouting report: Very athletic but raw offensively … Attempted just 40 three-point field goals in 37 games, making 18 (45.0 percent) … Smith and Texas’ Mohamed Bamba were the only freshmen named to the Big 12’s all-defensive team … Averaged 1.1 blocked shots per game, not bad for a guard … Scored 417 points, a Texas Tech record for a freshman (11.3 per game).

This and that: Had just seven points in a 71-59 Elite 8 loss to Villanova, two came on a follow-up dunk … Had a ridiculous alley-oop dunk against Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA Tournament in which he did a 360-degree turn … Worked out twice for the Sixers prior to the draft … First player from Texas Tech ever drafted by the Sixers … Only other Sixer whose first name began with the letter Z is Zendon Hamilton who played 47 games, mostly in 2003-04.

Quoting: “He jumps out of the gym, so I know if I just throw it up, he’s going to probably dunk it,” teammate Jarrett Culver said after a game in February.

Landry Shamet

How acquired: Selected by the Sixers in the first round with the 26th overall pick.

Position: Point guard.

Height: 6-4. Weight: 180.

Age: 21. Born: March 13, 1997 in Kansas City.

College: Wichita State.

High School: Park Hill (Kansas City).

Scouting report: What he lacks in athleticism, he makes up for in basketball smarts … Generally a superb shooter who hit 44.2 percent from three last season 48.9 overall … Rolled the dice by declaring for the NBA after two full seasons.

This and that: Was an AP honorable mention all-American after averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Shockers, who were upset by 13th-seeded Marshall in the NCAA Tournament. Shamet missed all seven of his three-point attempts in the loss … Opened eyes by scoring 20 points against Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament loss in 2017 … Measured 4.9 percent body fat, among the trimmest at last month’s Scouting Combine … First Wichita State player taken in the first round since Xavier McDaniel went fourth overall 33 years ago … Played in just three games in 2015-16 because of a broken left foot that caused him to redshirt. Sustained a stress fracture in his right foot last summer during a camp at Philadelphia University, according to CBSSports.com, but he did not miss time during the season … Was raised by his mother, Melanie Shamet, a former volleyball player at Boise State

Quoting: “She’s my biggest motivation and I’ve seen what she’s done for me over the years and what she’s endured to put me in this situation,” Landry Shamet told the Wichita Eagle regarding his mom. “I know I can’t ever repay her for any of that. I understand there are things that money can’t pay for. I just want to hopefully make her proud and make her life a little easier.”

Here’s @sjnard gamer when Landry Shamet took out Temple this year in AAC tourney https://t.co/zAvuPOOoLu — Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) June 22, 2018

Shake Milton

How acquired: Via trade with Dallas, who selected him at No. 54. The Sixers sent the Mavericks picks No. 56 and No. 60.

Position: Combo guard.

Height: 6-6. Weight: 205.

Age: 21. Born: Sept. 26, 1996 in Owasso, Okla.

College: Southern Methodist.

High School: Owasso (Okla.).

Scouting report: Played the point at SMU, but has the size to play off the ball, especially defensively .. .Wing span is 84.75 inches, which is significant for a guard …

This and that: His late father, Myrion, was known as the “Milkman” and “Milk,” so his son picked up the nickname “Shake” before he was even born. Shake’s full name name is Malik Benjamin Milton … Dropped 25 on Temple in January and then scored a career-high 33 in an upset win at No. 7 Wichita State a week later. He played all 40 minutes and made 11 of 14 shots. (Shamet had 20 that night.) … Missed the final 11 games of the season with a nondisplaced fracture of his right hand. The Mustangs were 15-7 with him, 2-9 without him … Averaged 18.0 points on 44.9 percent shooting with 4.4 assists.

Other Deals

*Selected Khyri Thomas (Creighton) with the 38th pick and traded him to Detroit for two future second-round picks

*Selected Isaac Bonga (Germany) with the 39th pick and reportedly are trading him to Lakers for a 2019 second-round pick and cash.

2018-19 ROSTER AT A GLANCE