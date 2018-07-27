Sixers re-sign Demetrius Jackson to two-way deal

Guard Demetrius Jackson, who signed a two-way deal with the Sixers Friday, appeared in three games with the team last season

The 76ers have re-signed guard Demetrius Jackson to a two-way contract.

Jackson signed a two-way deal with the Sixers in January and appeared in three games.

The 6-foot-1 Jackson, who spent three seasons at Notre Dame before being selected 45th overall in the 2016 draft by Boston, played with the Sixers summer league squad where he averaged a team-best 4.5 assists to go with 8.2 points in six games.

The Sixers two-way players, Jackson and Shake Milton, will play for the G League Delaware Blue Coats and can spend up to 45 days with the Sixers during the G League season. NBA teams can sign two two-way players in addition to their 15-man roster.

Jackson was on a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets before being released and signing with the Sixers last season.