Sixers' Dario Saric probable against Milwaukee Bucks

Sixers forward Dario Saric (9) has a chipped tooth and, the team hopes, nothing worse than that.

Dario Saric is listed as probable for tonight’s regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center because of a chipped tooth.

The 76ers power forward suffered a cut lip and chipped left incisor on the first possession of Tuesday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena and did not return to the game. He visited a dentist in the Philadelphia area this morning to get the tooth X-rayed.

Saric was kicked in the mouth after fouling Hawks power forward John Collins 13 seconds into the game. After falling to the court, Saric got up and immediately jogged to the locker room. The dentist was expected to determine if there was damage beyond the chipped tooth. Fear of a fracture was the only reason he didn’t return against the Hawks.

The Sixers (51-30) want to win tonight’s game to get the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed in the coming NBA playoffs.

