Sixers' Dario Saric out versus Hornets

CHARLOTTE – Dario Saric will miss Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with right elbow soreness.
The 76ers power forward suffered the injury in Friday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Phillips Arena. Ersan Ilyasova will start in his place at the Spectrum Center.
As a result, the Sixers (45-30) will be down two regular starters when facing the Hornets (34-43). All-star center Joel Embiid is sidelined after fracturing the orbital bone in his left eye. Embiid had surgery on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks.
Saric wil miss Sunday’s game to rest the elbow on his non-shooting arm. He’s expected to be available Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center.
