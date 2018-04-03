sports

Sixers

Sixers' Dario Saric expected to return Friday

SIXR22
Camera icon Yong Kim / Staff
File Photo: Sixers forward Dario Saric is expected to return from his elbow injury on Friday.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Close icon

Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

More by Keith Pompey

More from Keith Pompey Arrow icon

Dario Saric is expected to return on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.

More Sixers coverage

The 76ers power forward has been sidelined since Sunday with cellulitis, a bacterial infection, in his right elbow. He missed Sunday’s game against the  Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. He did not play Tuesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center and will miss Wednesday’s contest against the Pistons in Detroit.

Saric banged his elbow when he dove on the floor to tap the ball to Ben Simmons in the game against the Knicks last Wednesday.

He kept playing. However, the elbow bothered him during Friday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.  Now it is infected.

Saric is the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 14.9 points per game. Ersan Ilyasova is starting

in his place.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments