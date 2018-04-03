Sixers' Dario Saric expected to return Friday

Julius Erving: Ben Simmons may be a "once in a lifetime-type player"

File Photo: Sixers forward Dario Saric is expected to return from his elbow injury on Friday.

Dario Saric is expected to return on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers power forward has been sidelined since Sunday with cellulitis, a bacterial infection, in his right elbow. He missed Sunday’s game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. He did not play Tuesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center and will miss Wednesday’s contest against the Pistons in Detroit.

Saric banged his elbow when he dove on the floor to tap the ball to Ben Simmons in the game against the Knicks last Wednesday.

He kept playing. However, the elbow bothered him during Friday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. Now it is infected.

Saric is the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 14.9 points per game. Ersan Ilyasova is starting

in his place.

