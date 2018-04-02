Sixers' Dario Saric will remain out with bacterial infection in elbow

It turns out that Dario Saric will miss another game.
The 76ers power forward sat out Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with what Brett Brown said was a swollen bursa sac in his right elbow. He’ll also miss Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center because he has cellulitis, a bacterial infection, in the elbow. Saric has been receiving intravenous treatment, the team said.
He will be re-evaluated on Tuesday and the Sixers will determine whether he can play Wednesday in Detroit.
The Sixers will be without two of their best players Tuesday for the second straight game. Joel Embiid missed the last two games after fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye last week against the New York Knicks. The all-star center had surgery on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks.
On Sunday, Brown said Saric banged up his elbow “several games ago.”
He kept playing. However, the elbow bothered him during Friday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. Brown told reporters that the plan was to rest him against the Hornets.
The coach said he expected Saric to play against the Nets.
