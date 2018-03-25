Sixers could clinch postseason berth Sunday night

Sixers-Timberwolves observations, 'best' and 'worst' awards: Marco Belinelli adjusting well while Ben Simmons continues to dominate

Sixers’ point guard T.J. McConnell (12) moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

The 76ers could clinch a berth in the NBA playoffs on an off day.

The team and the Indiana Pacers will both secure playoff spots if the Pacers defeat the Miami Heat in Sunday’s game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

This will mark the Sixers’ first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 strike-shortened season. However, clinching the playoffs is just a formality. The Sixers (42-10) have the Eastern Conference’s fourth-best record with 10 games remaining. They are a half-game ahead of the fifth-place Pacers (42-31).

The Sixers have already secured their first winning season since finishing 35-31 during the 2011-12 campaign. They already have the most wins in a season since going 43-39 during the 2004-05 campaign.

