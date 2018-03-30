Sixers coach Brett Brown expects a faster pace in Joel Embiid's absence

Sixers-Hawks preview: Philly looks to keep streak intact without Joel Embiid

“We all talk about how much we need Joel from a basketball standpoint, and this is true. He needs his team now,” coach Brett Brown says.

ATLANTA – Perhaps he was just putting a positive spin on the 76ers’ latest misfortune, but coach Brett Brown appeared confident Friday morning in his first media availability since the team announced Thursday night that Joel Embiid has a fractured orbital bone in his left eye.

The all-star center, who also suffered a concussion when he collided Wednesday night with teammate Markelle Fultz, will have surgery in the coming days. That could come as early as Saturday. However, the time frame of the surgery depends on when the swelling subsides.

Embiid is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks.

“In a very sort of twisted way, we look forward to seeing what we learned without Joel,” Brown said.

Even with that, the coach feels for Embiid, who has a long history of being injured. The two have spoken a few times via FaceTime since the injury.

“He’s just disappointed,” Brown said. “He’s [gone] through a lot. We need to help him. The team! Buy some time, continue to play good basketball.”

The Sixers (44-30) will take an eight-game winning streak into Friday night’s game against the struggling Atlanta Hawks. They are 12-3 in March. The Sixers will face only two teams with winning records during their remaining eight regular-season games.

“Just buy time to welcome him back,” Brown said of the team. “We all talk about how much we need Joel from a basketball standpoint, and this is true. He needs his team now.”

But there are some areas the Sixers will try to figure out during his absence. They could show a different style of play beginning Friday against the Hawks (21-54) at Phillips Arena.

“You are probably going to see a faster team,” Brown said. “They are probably going to embrace the three-point shot a little bit [more].”

Starters Dario Saric and JJ Redick will have larger roles in the offense. So will reserves Ersan Ilyasova and Richaun Holmes.

“Defense is my biggest area of concern,” Brown said. “[Embiid’s] presence defensively cannot be dismissed and so everything’s got to be perfect, or as perfect as we can be defensively.”

Embiid’s 7-foot-2, 275-pound frame provided an intimidating presence. His 1.76 blocks per game rank fifth in the NBA.

