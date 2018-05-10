Sixers-Celtics Game 5 observations: Ben Simmons' development, Philly's horrid perimeter defense, T.J. McConnell's worth

BOSTON — Here are my main takeaways and “best” and “worst” awards from the 76ers’ 114-112 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night at TD Garden.
Five observations
- This game and playoff series was a teaching moment for Ben Simmons. The rookie point guard finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four turnovers in Wednesday’s loss. However, he also graded out at a game-worst minus-13. For the series, the Sixers were minus-63 with Simmons on the court. They were plus-48 when he didn’t play.
- T.J. McConnell, once again, proved that he is worth more than the “Hinkie Special” four-year, non-guaranteed contract he signed as a free agent back in 2015. He scored nine points on 4-for-7 shooting – including making his lone three-pointer. The third-year veteran, who was inserted into the starting lineup Monday for Game 4, took up some of the slack during the times Simmons struggled.
- The Sixers are going to have to shore up their perimeter defense. JJ Redick and Marco Belinelli are among the league’s best three-point shooters. However, they had a tough time keeping defenders in front of them all series. Wednesday was no different. Because of his defensive struggles, Belinelli didn’t play in the second half.
- For Robert Covington, this is a good time for the season to end. The small forward struggled this series. This game wasn’t that much different. As with Redick and Belinelli, Covington had a tough time on defense. He also finished with five points on 2-for-5 shooting. He went 1 for 3 on three-pointers. One of those attempts was an airball.
- Turnovers killed the Sixers just as much as their inability to keep opposing players in front of them. They committed 17 , with five each in the first and third quarters.
“Best” and “worst” awards
- Best performance: Jaylen Brown gets this on a night he scored 24 points and shot 10 for 13. The Celtics shooting guard also had four rebounds and two assists.
- Worst performance: This award goes to the Celtics’ Marcus Morris. The North Philly native had more personal fouls (five) than baskets (one). The reserve small forward ended up shooting 1 for 10.
- Best defensive performance: You have to give this to Al Horford. The Boston center had a game-high five steals.
- Worst statistic: This goes to Morris for shooting 1 for 10.
- Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ 54 points in the paint.
