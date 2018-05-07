Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to get second interview for Hawks head job

Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to get second interview for Hawks head job May 6

Sixers have one more shot to extend season with Game 4 vs. Celtics on Monday

Sixers have one more shot to extend season with Game 4 vs. Celtics on Monday May 6

Sixers-Celtics Game 4 preview: Will defense come to the rescue?

Sixers-Celtics Game 4 preview: Will defense come to the rescue? May 7

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Robert Covington trying to dribble past the Celtics’ Terry Rozier during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston Celtics (3-0; 7-3) at 76ers (0-3; 4-4)

Today at 6 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

What will the 76ers do? Will they continue to prioritize perimeter scoring over much-needed defense in the Eastern Conference semifinal series? It’s a tactic that has failed in the first three games. In addition to struggling to hit shots, the Sixers have been unable to make defensive stops.

All the while, the team’s reserve defensive stopper, Justin Anderson, has watched the last two games from the bench after playing in just 5 minutes, 16 minutes of Game 1.

“Your point about Justin being an athlete and a physical player is true,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “At times, you are really seeking buckets. You are trying to find scoring options as much as anything.

“So with that sort of belief, the decision to play, as an example, Robert [Covington] 32 [minutes], Marco [Belinelli] 32 and JJ [Redick] 32 comes up the most when you say you’re just trying to find our best scorers.”

But will Brown’s tactic change with the team down by 0-3 in the best-of-seven series? A loss tonight would eliminate the Sixers from the playoffs.

Relying heavily on analytics, Brown usually sets his rotation before the game. Covington had one point and missed all eight of his shots Saturday in Game 3. And Belinelli has struggled to make defensive stops. It will be interesting to see if Brown breaks away from what the analytics tell him if the defense continues to suffer.

It’s now or never for this season.

#Sixers coach Brett Brown on why he didn’t play @JusAnderson1 the past two games even though the swingman provides a defensive spark. pic.twitter.com/HRPYpS11Kw — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 6, 2018

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: TNT

Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Probable starting lineups

Celtics

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG 0 Jayson Tatum SF 6-8 18.1 4.7 RPG 42 Al Horford PF 6-10 17.9 8.6 RPG 46 Aron Baynes C 6-10 5.5 6.1 RPG 36 Marcus Smart SG 6-4 9.5 4.3 APG 12 Terry Rozier III PG 6-1 19.0 6.5 APG

Coach: Brad Stevens (playoff record: 18-20)

Injury report: Gordon Hayward (left ankle rehab, out); Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery, out); Daniel Theis (left knee surgery, out).

Sixers

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG 33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 9.1 5.1 RPG 9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.0 6.9 RPG 21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 21.5 12.8 RPG 17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 20.1 2.5 APG 25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 9.1 RPG, 8.3 APG

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record: 4-4)

Injury report: None

Wednesday: *Game 5, TBD, at TD Garden

Friday: *Game 6, TBD, at the Wells Fargo Center

Sunday: *Game 7, TBD, at TD Garden

* – if necessary