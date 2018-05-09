Sixers-Celtics social media reaction: Every 'Process' pun from Philly's elimination

The Sixers season ended on Wednesday, and the onslaught of ‘Process’ puns were ready the second the buzzer sounded.
The Sixers' season is a wrap. pic.twitter.com/Xyok8qzkvt
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2018
THIS SIGN IN BOSTON.
Process of Elimination. Well done. pic.twitter.com/Z3VUWgb3sc
— Paige Dimakos #PettyPaige (@The_SportsPaige) May 10, 2018
Sign above the tunnel where the Sixers are walking off the court: “Process of Elimination"
— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 10, 2018
Process. Shattered. pic.twitter.com/XPUBhnKivS
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2018
Process overload pic.twitter.com/aCvkV1aSGh
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 10, 2018