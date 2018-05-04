sports

Sixers

Sixers-Celtics NBA playoffs Game 2: All of our coverage in one place

by , STAFF WRITER @sjnard | mnarducci@phillynews.com
Marc Narducci

STAFF WRITER

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983.



Here is our extensive look at the 76ers’ 108-103 loss to the Boston Celtics, with links to all of the stories in Friday’s Inquirer and Daily News.

Keith Pompey: Sixers blow 22-point lead, lose to Celtics to fall behind 2-0 in NBA playoffs series

Marcus Hayes: The Sixers wilted again under the Celtics’ hungry, physical play in NBA playoffs

David Murphy: Poof: Ben Simmons, Sixers, and maybe the series just disappeared

Sarah Todd: Sixers-Celtics Game 2 was a shootout, and Boston’s final run sealed it for them

Marc Narducci: Three quick takes from Philly’s playoff loss

E.J. Smith: What they’re saying about the Sixers’ meltdown against Celtics in NBA playoffs

Keith Pompey: Sixers’ Dr. J thinks Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ‘probably should have been the first pick in draft’

Yong Kim: A photo gallery from Game 2

Keith Pompey: Sixers-Celtics Game 2 observations, best and worst awards

 

