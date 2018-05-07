sports

Sixers

Social media roundup: Sixers live to fight another day; here's what they're saying

Sixers center Joel Embiid points his finger towards the score board while Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris indicates a zero with his finger late in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday.
Nick Tricome

Staff Writer

The Sixers’ season will last at least one more game.

They’re still trailing Boston, 3-1, but with their backs against the wall, the Sixers came through with their first win of the series, 103-92.

Jimmy Rollins, the Phillies’ all-time hits leader, rang the bell to get things started Monday night.

Former Sixer Dikembe Mutombo was also in attendance.

And Eagles tight end Zach Ertz wasn’t ready for the Sixers to call it quits, either.

T.J. McConnell was inserted into the starting lineup over Robert Covington, and he ran with it.

In the first quarter, he transitioned off a Boston turnover to set up Ben Simmons with an easy dunk.

Then he faked out Semi Ojeleye in the second.

 

McConnell didn’t stop there, making a career night out of Game 4. He finished with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists, and had his teammates and the Wells Fargo Center crowd rallying behind him.

Game 4 wasn’t smooth sailing for the Sixers, however. Things got chippy late in the second quarter when Joel Embiid tried to take the ball from Terry Rozier after the whistle.

Embiid and Rozier exchanged threes shortly after. Then Embiid capped off the half with an exclamation point.

Both teams continued to talk. After Embiid finished off a possession with a dunk with 2:41 left in the third, he found Marcus Morris at the other end of the court, telling him the Sixers were in Boston’s head.Morris’ response…

Perhaps Morris should be a bit careful though. It isn’t exactly unprecedented for a Boston team to blow a commanding series lead to Philadelphia.

The series will return to Boston for Game 5 Wednesday at TD Garden.

Published: