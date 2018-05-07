Social media roundup: Sixers live to fight another day; here's what they're saying

The Sixers’ season will last at least one more game.
They’re still trailing Boston, 3-1, but with their backs against the wall, the Sixers came through with their first win of the series, 103-92.
Jimmy Rollins, the Phillies’ all-time hits leader, rang the bell to get things started Monday night.
Now ringing the bell, number 11, shortstop, Jimmy Rollins! pic.twitter.com/lBTrnHKYUo
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 7, 2018
Former Sixer Dikembe Mutombo was also in attendance.
Former 76er @officialmutombo in the house! pic.twitter.com/pOwmudOjiX
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 7, 2018
And Eagles tight end Zach Ertz wasn’t ready for the Sixers to call it quits, either.
We’re not going down without a fight!! @sixers #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/yzOZzPr9o4
— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) May 7, 2018
T.J. McConnell was inserted into the starting lineup over Robert Covington, and he ran with it.
In the first quarter, he transitioned off a Boston turnover to set up Ben Simmons with an easy dunk.
TJ McConnell threads the needle to Ben Simmons!#PhilaUnite up 11-7 midway through the 1st.
📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CB8Ofr75Ba
— NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2018
Then he faked out Semi Ojeleye in the second.
McConnell fakes out Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/wkBF9ULIzZ
— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 7, 2018
McConnell didn’t stop there, making a career night out of Game 4. He finished with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists, and had his teammates and the Wells Fargo Center crowd rallying behind him.
Crowd is chanting “TJ! TJ! TJ!” for @TJMcConnell
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 8, 2018
TJ McConnell is doing it all!
17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST for the @sixers guard.#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/RfkqngDHGe
— NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2018
Fultz & Anderson rooting for TJ pic.twitter.com/RPChxkVyH1
— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 8, 2018
In his first #NBAPlayoffs start, T.J. McConnell fuels the @sixers with a career-high 19 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST! #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/95AnwTwqGW
— NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2018
Game 4 wasn’t smooth sailing for the Sixers, however. Things got chippy late in the second quarter when Joel Embiid tried to take the ball from Terry Rozier after the whistle.
Embiid & Rozier get into a skirmish pic.twitter.com/FET8zVLrqp
— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 7, 2018
Embiid and Rozier exchanged threes shortly after. Then Embiid capped off the half with an exclamation point.
Perfect P&R 👏. #NBAPlayoffs | #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/D2lTrXEs82
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2018
Both teams continued to talk. After Embiid finished off a possession with a dunk with 2:41 left in the third, he found Marcus Morris at the other end of the court, telling him the Sixers were in Boston’s head.Morris’ response…
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 7, 2018
Perhaps Morris should be a bit careful though. It isn’t exactly unprecedented for a Boston team to blow a commanding series lead to Philadelphia.
The series will return to Boston for Game 5 Wednesday at TD Garden.
