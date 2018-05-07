Social media roundup: Sixers live to fight another day; here's what they're saying

Sixers center Joel Embiid points his finger towards the score board while Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris indicates a zero with his finger late in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday.

The Sixers’ season will last at least one more game.

They’re still trailing Boston, 3-1, but with their backs against the wall, the Sixers came through with their first win of the series, 103-92.

Jimmy Rollins, the Phillies’ all-time hits leader, rang the bell to get things started Monday night.

Now ringing the bell, number 11, shortstop, Jimmy Rollins! pic.twitter.com/lBTrnHKYUo — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 7, 2018

Former Sixer Dikembe Mutombo was also in attendance.

And Eagles tight end Zach Ertz wasn’t ready for the Sixers to call it quits, either.

T.J. McConnell was inserted into the starting lineup over Robert Covington, and he ran with it.

In the first quarter, he transitioned off a Boston turnover to set up Ben Simmons with an easy dunk.

TJ McConnell threads the needle to Ben Simmons!#PhilaUnite up 11-7 midway through the 1st. 📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CB8Ofr75Ba — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2018

Then he faked out Semi Ojeleye in the second.

McConnell fakes out Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/wkBF9ULIzZ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 7, 2018

McConnell didn’t stop there, making a career night out of Game 4. He finished with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists, and had his teammates and the Wells Fargo Center crowd rallying behind him.

Crowd is chanting “TJ! TJ! TJ!” for @TJMcConnell — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 8, 2018

TJ McConnell is doing it all! 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST for the @sixers guard.#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/RfkqngDHGe — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2018

Fultz & Anderson rooting for TJ pic.twitter.com/RPChxkVyH1 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 8, 2018

Game 4 wasn’t smooth sailing for the Sixers, however. Things got chippy late in the second quarter when Joel Embiid tried to take the ball from Terry Rozier after the whistle.

Embiid & Rozier get into a skirmish pic.twitter.com/FET8zVLrqp — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 7, 2018

Embiid and Rozier exchanged threes shortly after. Then Embiid capped off the half with an exclamation point.

Both teams continued to talk. After Embiid finished off a possession with a dunk with 2:41 left in the third, he found Marcus Morris at the other end of the court, telling him the Sixers were in Boston’s head.Morris’ response…

Perhaps Morris should be a bit careful though. It isn’t exactly unprecedented for a Boston team to blow a commanding series lead to Philadelphia.

The series will return to Boston for Game 5 Wednesday at TD Garden.

