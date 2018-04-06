Sixers-Cavaliers preview: Brett Brown's squad eyes move up in NBA playoff race

Cleveland Cavaliers (49-3o) at 76ers (48-30)
Friday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
The winner of this game gets the inside track to securing the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed in the upcoming playoffs. The Cavs are in third place, a half-game ahead of the Sixers in the standings.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; NBA TV
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah
Starting lineups
Cleveland (48-30)
23 LeBron James SF 6-8 27.5 ppg. 9.2 rpg.
32 Jeff Green PF 6-9 10.7 ppg. 3.1 rpg.
0 Kevin Love C 6-10 17.4 ppg. 9.3 rpg.
1 Rodney Hood SG 6-8 11.2 ppg. 2.6 rpg.
16 Cedi Osman PG 6-8 3.7 ppg. 1.8 apg.
Coach: Tyronn Lue (Third season, 127-75)
Injury report: TBD
Sixers (48-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg.
23 Ersan Ilyasova PF 6-10 10.7 ppg 5.7 rpg.
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.4 ppg 4.4 rpg.
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.8 ppg 3.0 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.1 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 123-283)
Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out), Dario Saric (cellutitis in right elbow, questionable).
Head to head
The Sixers hold a 103-102 series advantage.
Coming games
Sunday: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers
Monday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks
Wednesday: 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Milwaukee Bucks at Sixers
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.