Sixers to talk contract negotiations with coach Brett Brown

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo, right, and coach Brett Brown are scheduled to meet to discuss a contract extension for Brown.

Bryan Colangelo’s disclosing his intention Friday to sit down with 76ers coach Brett Brown to discuss a contract extension for him is far from a surprise.

Josh Harris, the team’s co-manager partner, said on April 14 that he is “invested in keeping Brett here for a long time.”

So Colangelo, the Sixers president of basketball operations, merely confirmed what Harris stated before the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their opening-round series.

The final year of Brown’s two-year extension is the 2018-19 season.

“It happens all the time, but I don’t think it’s the healthiest of situations with coaching going into a season with one-year remaining on their contracts,” Colangelo said. “It impacts so many aspects of what you’re doing.

“So I’m hopeful for the appropriate time we sit down and have some discussion with respect to his situation, and he realizes just how much we value him as the coach of this program.”

Brown led the team to a 52-30 record this season, third place in the Eastern Conference and its first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 season. The Sixers concluded the campaign with 16 straight end-of-the-season wins to set an NBA record. They also advanced to the conference semifinal, losing 4-1 to the Boston Celtics. Not bad for the squad that tanked the previous four season.

“This year was the first year that he was really tested in terms of his in-game tactics and how he ran the team and wins,” Harris said on April 14. “We were judging him by wins. Go win some games. He delivered in spades. We over-exceeded expectations.”

That’s why he thinks everyone’s hat should be off to Brown, who Harris described as a great person.

“I hope he’s here for a long time,” the owner said.