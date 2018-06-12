West Virginia's Jevon Carter, Miami's Bruce Brown to work out for Sixers on Wednesday

Mikal Bridges works out for his hometown Sixers

Jevon Carter and the West Virginia Mountaineers were knocked out of this year’s NCAA tournament by eventual champion Villanova.

West Virginia’s Jevon Carter and Miami’s Bruce Brown Jr. will headline Wednesday’s 76ers predraft workout.

The two guards will be joined by Bucknell guard Stephen Brown, Wake Forest guard Bryant Crawford, Michigan swingman Duncan Robinson and forward Maverick Rowan of the G-League’s Lakeland Magic.

The Sixers have the 10th and 26th overall picks in the first round of the June 21 NBA draft. They also have four second-round picks: Nos. 38, 39, 56 and 60.

Carter and Brown could be late first-round selections, but are most likely to be drafted in the second round.

The 6-foot-1 Carter averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.0 steals as a senior this season. He also 39.3 percent from the college three-point line. Carter won Big 12 defensive player of the year honors twice.

Brown, a native of Boston, averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals as a sophomore. However, the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder only played in 19 games due to a left foot injury.

A season before, he set freshman records for points scored (391) and minutes played (1,053).

The Sixers had predraft workouts on Monday and Tuesday, and are expected to have them throughout the week. So far, Mikal Bridges has participated in a private workout and Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith headlined a Tuesday group workout. Reading, Pa., native Lonnie Walker IV and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges worked out Monday.