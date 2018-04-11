Sixers-Bucks preview: A victory gives Philly No. 3 seed

Milwaukee Bucks (44-37) at 76ers (51-30)
Wednesday at 8 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
With one game left, the Sixers have the third seed in the Eastern Conference for the coming NBA playoffs. Beating the Bucks would clinch it. If the Sixers lose, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are a game behind the Sixers, can grab the No. 3 seed by beating the Knicks on Wednesday night.
Monday’s victory over the Knicks gave the Cavaliers (50-31) the Central Division title. As division winners, they would hold the tiebreaker over the Sixers should both teams finish with the same record. That’s why the Milwaukee matchup is so important for the Sixers.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: 97.5 FM, ESPN
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah
Starting lineups
Bucks (44-37)
22 Khris Middleton SF 6-8 20.3 ppg 5.3 rpg
34 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF 6-11 27.1 ppg 10.0 rpg
31 John Hensen C 6-11 8.9 ppg 6.8 rpg
21 Tony Snell SG 6-7 6.8 ppg 1.3 apg
6 Eric Bledsoe PG 6-1 17.9 ppg 5.0 rpg
Coach: Joe Prunty (first season, 21-15)
Injury report: Not provided
Sixers (51-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.5 ppg 6.7 rpg
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.6 ppg 4.4 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 17.1 ppg 3.0 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.9 ppg 8.2 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 126-283)
Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out), Saric (chipped left central incisor, probable)..
Head to head
The Bucks hold a 107-99 series advantage.
Coming games
Playoff schedule TBD.
