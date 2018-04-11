sports

Sixers

Sixers-Bucks preview: A victory gives Philly No. 3 seed

Camera icon Yong Kim / Staff Photographer
Brett Brown is signaling four, but he really wants the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed.
by Keith Pompey, STAFF WRITER
Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Milwaukee Bucks (44-37) at 76ers (51-30)

Wednesday at 8 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

With one game left, the Sixers have the third seed in the Eastern Conference for the coming NBA playoffs. Beating the Bucks would clinch it. If the Sixers lose, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are a game behind the Sixers, can grab the No. 3 seed by beating the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Monday’s victory over the Knicks gave the Cavaliers (50-31) the Central Division title. As division winners, they would hold the tiebreaker over the Sixers should both teams finish with the same record. That’s why the Milwaukee matchup is so important for the Sixers.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: 97.5 FM, ESPN
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Starting lineups

Bucks (44-37)

22 Khris Middleton SF 6-8 20.3 ppg 5.3 rpg

34 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF 6-11 27.1 ppg 10.0 rpg

31 John Hensen C 6-11 8.9 ppg 6.8 rpg

21 Tony Snell SG 6-7  6.8 ppg 1.3 apg

6 Eric Bledsoe PG 6-1 17.9 ppg 5.0 rpg

Coach: Joe Prunty (first season, 21-15)

Injury report: Not provided

Sixers (51-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.5 ppg 6.7 rpg

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10  4.6 ppg 4.4 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  17.1 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.9 ppg 8.2 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 126-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out),  Saric (chipped left central incisor, probable)..

Head to head

The Bucks hold a 107-99 series advantage.

Coming games

Playoff schedule TBD.

