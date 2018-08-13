Injured Sixers rookies Landry Shamet and Shake Milton cleared for some activities

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Rookie guards Landry Shamet and Shake Milton are making progress in recovering from injuries, the 76ers said Monday.

Dr. Daniel Medina, vice president of athlete care for the Sixers, said Shamet (sprained right ankle) “is now asymptomatic and has resumed light basketball activities. He is progressing and will continue rehabilitation under the supervision of the 76ers athlete care staff.”

Milton is recovering from a stress fracture in his back, and Medina said he “has been asymptomatic for several weeks and was recently cleared to resume limited basketball activities. An update on his status will be provided in approximately four weeks.”

Shamet, a 6-foot-5 point guard, was the Sixers’ second first-round draft choice this year, chosen No. 26 overall after his redshirt sophomore season at Wichita State. He suffered the injury in his first summer league game, in which he scored six points in 12 minutes. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.8 points and 6.5 assists.

The 6-6 Milton was a second-round pick from SMU, where he averaged 18 points last season. He didn’t participate in summer league after suffering a stress fracture in his back during the pre-draft process. A shooting guard, Milton was the 54th overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks and was sent to the Sixers in a draft-night deal.