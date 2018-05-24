Sixers' Joel Embiid named second-team all-NBA

Miami's Lonnie Walker says interview with Sixers went well

Joel Embiid has won another award.

The NBA announced Thursday that the 76ers center was voted to the all-NBA second team. This came one day after Embiid garnered second-team all-defensive honors. The votes for both awards were submitted by the media in April. Embiid is also a finalist for defensive player of the year. That award will be announced at the NBA awards show June 25 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Embiid became the 14th player in Sixers history to be named all-NBA, and the first since Allen Iverson garnered third-team honors in 2005-06.

The all-NBA first-team selections were Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, New Orleans Pelicans center/power forward Anthony Davis, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, and Golden State forward Kevin Durant.

Embiid was joined on the second team by Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, and Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan.

Golden State point guard Steph Curry, Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo, Oklahoma City small forward Paul George and two Minnesota Timberwolves — center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard/forward Jimmy Butler — were selected to the third team.

Embiid showed in the regular season that he’s a big-game player who excels on the national stage. The NBA all-star-game starter averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.76 blocks in 63 games this season. He and Antetokounmpo were the league’s only players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists in a minimum of 50 games played.

He also finished sixth in the league with a 99.7 defensive rating.

Embiid, however, missed 19 games this past regular season because of rest or ailments. His most prominent injury was the orbital bone fracture near his left eye that he suffered against the New York Knicks on March 28. That sidelined him for the final eight regular-season games.